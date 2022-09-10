ESPN analysts react to Swinney's new contract

The Clemson University Board of Trustees’ compensation committee on Thursday morning approved a three-year extension to Dabo Swinney’s contract that runs through the end of the 2031 season. It’s the second extension in four years for Swinney, who inked a 10-year, $93-million contract in 2019 that ran through the 2028 season.

The value of the new contract is $115,000,000, making Swinney’s average annual salary over the life of the deal $11.5 million prior to incentives.

Swinney is now the second highest-paid coach in college football behind Alabama coach Nick Saban, who agreed to an extension late last month that will pay him $10.7 million this season prior to incentives. Swinney moves ahead of Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($10.2 million) for that distinction.

On ESPN’s College Football Live, Eddie Royal and “Stanford” Steve Coughlin reacted to Swinney’s new deal.

“I say good for all of them,” Coughlin said. “Good for Dabo, good for his agent, good for the university. And I think sometimes there’s not a price you can put on for somebody that’s done something like Dabo has for that university and that football program – winning multiple national championships and putting them at the top of the map in the sport. So, happy for everybody involved. Well deserved to Dabo.”

Royal agreed, adding that “it’s a win-win for everybody.”

“I miss the days when you thought about a school, you knew who that coach was, whether it was Florida State and Bobby Bowden or Virginia Tech and Frank Beamer,” he said. “So now Dabo being at Clemson for 10 more years, he can cement his legacy there even more, and he’s deserving of it.”

Swinney, 52, is in his 15th season as Clemson’s head coach if his time spent as the Tigers’ interim coach in 2008 is included, turning the program into one of college football’s elite during that time. He has won more than 80% of his games as the head coach and has led Clemson to seven ACC championships and six College Football Playoff appearances. Swinney has coached the Tigers’ most recent national championship teams in 2016 and 2018.

Saban and Swinney are the only active Football Bowl Subdivision coaches who have won multiple national championships.

