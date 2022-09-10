Goodwin on why this starter didn't play today

Following Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin gave an update on senior starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis, the only player among the Tigers’ two-deep that was unavailable today.

“He’s just banged up,” Goodwin said. “So, we held him.”

Davis, who recorded two tackles in the season opener against Georgia Tech, entered the 2022 season credited with 95 tackles (16.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,056 snaps over 31 games (28 starts).

