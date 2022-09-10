Tigers add to lead over Furman with Shipley's second score

Clemson’s offense continued to roll in the first half of Saturday’s home opener against Furman at Death Valley, scoring its third touchdown on as many possessions to take an 18-point lead.

Sophomore running back Will Shipley found the end zone for the second time in the game and the fourth time already this season when he rushed for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 21-3 lead with 9:10 left in the second quarter.

Shipley’s score finished off a nine-play, 69-yard drive that spanned 4:25.

Today marks Shipley’s sixth career multi-touchdown game.

