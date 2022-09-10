Uiagalelei off to strong start as Clemson extends early lead vs. Furman

Clemson scored its second touchdown in as many possessions to start Saturday’s home opener against Furman when DJ Uiagalelei hit Jake Briningstool for a 2-yard touchdown, extending the Tigers’ lead to 14-3 with 2:35 left in the first quarter.

The score capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:23.

Through the first two drives of the game, Uiagalelei was 8-of-9 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The junior signal-caller also had one carry for 15 yards, which came on second-and-7 during the second drive.

Briningstool’s grab marked the sophomore tight end’s second career touchdown.

