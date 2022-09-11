Kirk Herbstreit gives his early top four

Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday morning, giving his early top four following Week 2 of the college football season.

The ESPN college football analyst has Georgia at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan, in that order.

Clemson is in Herbstreit’s next two, along with Southern Cal.

The Tigers, of course, are coming off a 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley. Southern Cal, meanwhile, went on the road and defeated Stanford by a score of 41-28.

Georgia shut out Samford in Athens, 33-0, while Ohio State played host to Arkansas State and won, 45-12. Alabama survived an upset bid at Texas, narrowly winning 20-19 on a field goal with 10 seconds left.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines cruised past Hawai’i, 56-10, in Ann Arbor.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!