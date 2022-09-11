Latest AP Poll released after Week 2

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after Week 1.

Against Furman, Clemson accumulated 376 yards total and scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Clemson rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second-straight game.

Clemson’s defense held Furman to 12 points, forced two turnovers and recorded two fourth-down stops, though the Tigers did allow 384 total yards, including 214 yards in the first two quarters. The unit registered nine tackles for loss, upping its total to 19 in two games in 2022.

The victory was Clemson’s 19th straight in home openers. The win extended Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its 17 from 1944-60. The Tigers also ran their home unbeaten streak to a nation-leading 35 in a row.

Clemson’s next game will be played in prime time when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech this Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 2 of college football action below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (2-0)

SEC
1
@Samford W 33-0
 1,561 (53)
2
Alabama (2-0)

SEC
1
@Texas W 20-19
 1,496 (9)
3
Ohio State (2-0)

Big Ten
@Arkansas State W 45-12
 1,475 (1)
4
Michigan (2-0)

Big Ten
@Hawai’i W 56-10
 1,359
5
Clemson (2-0)

ACC
@Furman W 35-12
 1,285
6
Oklahoma (2-0)

Big 12
1
@Kent State W 33-3
 1,209
7
USC (2-0)

Pac-12
3
@Stanford W 41-28
 1,139
8

Big 12
3
@Arizona State W 34-17
 1,004
9
Kentucky (2-0)

SEC
11
@Florida W 26-16
 992
10
Arkansas (2-0)

SEC
6
@South Carolina W 44-30
 938
11

Big Ten
3
@Akron W 52-0
 902
12
BYU (2-0)

IA Independents
9
@Baylor W 26-20
 880
13
Miami (FL) (2-0)

ACC
2
@Southern Miss L 30-7
 772
14
Utah (1-1)

Pac-12
1
@Southern Utah W 73-7
 673
15
Tennessee (2-0)

SEC
9
@Pittsburgh W 34-27
 658
16
2
@Charleston Southern W 55-3
 623
17
Baylor (1-1)

Big 12
8
@BYU L 20-26
 562
18
Florida (1-1)

SEC
6
@Kentucky L 16-26
 484
19

ACC
4
@Vanderbilt W 45-25
 449
20
Ole Miss (2-0)

SEC
2
@Central Arkansas W 59-3
 411
21
Texas (1-1)

Big 12
@Alabama L 19-20
 276
22
Penn State (2-0)

Big Ten
@Ohio W 46-10
 271
23
Pittsburgh (1-1)

ACC
6
@Tennessee L 27-34
 160
24
Texas A&M (1-1)

SEC
18
@Appalachian State L 14-17
 145
25
Oregon (1-1)

Pac-12
@Eastern Washington W 70-14
 89
Others receiving votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

