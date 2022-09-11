Shipley heaps praise on Uiagalelei: 'We’re gonna follow 5 to the promised land'

Will Shipley got a front-row seat to what was arguably the best game of D.J. Uiagalelei Clemson’s career.

Uiagalelei played the majority of the Tigers’ 35-12 victory over Furman at Memorial Stadium and never has he had a more efficient day through the air in his first three years as a Tiger. Uiagalelei finished 21 of 27 passing for 231 yards and a pair of scores, continuing his strong start to the season in the accuracy department.

“Five played a great game (Saturday). I was just so thankful to be in the backfield with him,” Shipley said. “He’s just leading the way so well, really just taking over, silencing the outside noise.”

Even before Saturday’s performance, there were calls to bench the second-year starter in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik.

“There’s a lot of that noise,” Shipley said with a smile. “It’s funny, I love both guys. They’re both great. I think D.J. went out there and yes, he silenced some of those critics out there (Saturday). I think he showed that he’s the guy right now and I know everybody’s gonna rally behind him and we’re gonna follow five to the promised land — it’s something I’ve been saying to him since last year. We’re following him to the promised land.”

And Clemson did just that Saturday in The Valley.

The difference from last year is not only Uiagalelei’s poise and his comfortability in the pocket but also his confidence.

“I think we all saw it (Saturday). He’s going out there, he’s just slinging the rock,” Shipley said. “It’s so fun to watch when five’s got his confidence. I’m just so happy for him in everything that he’s doing, not only how he’s throwing the football, but also how he’s commanding the offense and his confidence on the field. Just everything along that nature, it’s really fun to be out there with five right now and see the direction he’s headed after the first two. Can’t wait to see where he goes the rest of the season.”

“It’s so unbelievable, it’s crazy. It brings a smile to my face,” Shipley said regarding Uiagalelei’s confidence at the moment. “I’m just in the backfield and I got a first-row seat. I see it happening. But, he’s just commanding everything. He’s telling me what to do. He’s getting the protection call. Doing things on the fly. That’s stuff that I haven’t seen yet. So, to be in the first row of D.J. kind of starting to find it again, and being able to take us where we want to go is awesome. I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”

