Swinney gives good news on the injury front

During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the injury status of his team following the Tigers’ 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

“Injury wise, we came through pretty good,” Swinney said. “A few guys kind of banged up, but nobody that I anticipate anything serious with.”

Swinney also delivered good news on the injury front, saying that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall — who underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL during the spring — will be on a “pitch count” but is cleared to play in Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

“I think he’s going to be green light and ready to go,” Swinney said Sunday. “So, good to get him back. He’s been practicing and doing all that, but we’ll probably have him on some type of pitch count, I’m sure. But he will be cleared to go play this week, so excited about getting him back in the fold and getting him going.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech at Death Valley is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

