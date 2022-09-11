Top Ten Shakeup in Latest Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the new Coaches Poll after its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 4 in the Coaches Poll after Week 1.

Against Furman, Clemson accumulated 376 yards total and scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Clemson rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second-straight game.

Clemson’s defense held Furman to 12 points, forced two turnovers and recorded two fourth-down stops, though the Tigers did allow 384 total yards, including 214 yards in the first two quarters. The unit registered nine tackles for loss, upping its total to 19 in two games in 2022.

The victory was Clemson’s 19th straight in home openers. The win extended Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its 17 from 1944-60. The Tigers also ran their home unbeaten streak to a nation-leading 35 in a row. Clemson’s next game will be played in prime time when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech this Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 2 of the season below:

