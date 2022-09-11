Trevor Lawrence's first touchdown pass of the new season

Trevor Lawrence finds the endzone for the first time this season. Hitting RB James Robinson out of the backfield for a 3 yrd strike.

It’s been a up and down game for Lawrence so far. His Jags trailing 9-14. But former Tiger Travis Etienne has made a few plays so far. with 2 rushes for 17 yards. And 2 receptions for 18 yards. He also had a nice run called back on a hold.