Football

Trevor Lawrence's first touchdown pass of the new season

September 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence finds the endzone for the first time this season. Hitting RB James Robinson out of the backfield for a 3 yrd strike.

It’s been a up and down game for Lawrence so far. His Jags trailing 9-14. But former Tiger Travis Etienne has made a few plays so far. with 2 rushes for 17 yards. And 2 receptions for 18 yards. He also had a nice run called back on a hold.

