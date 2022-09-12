Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal

One of Clemson’s defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal.

A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal.

Allen, who entered the 2022 season with nine tackles over 14 career games, was credited with two tackles in Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday.

Ranked as a top-150 national prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN, Allen was a High School Butkus Award semifinalist who helped his Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) team post a 48-9 record in his four years as a starter.

Clemson lost eight players to the transfer portal during the 2021 season and shortly after it ended, but 109 players participated in the Tigers’ spring practices and all of those players returned for the start of the 2022 season.

Clemson hasn’t had a player enter the transfer portal until now.

