Clemson-Wake Forest game time announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for Sept. 22-24.

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC

Duke at Kansas, Noon, FS1

South Florida at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Rhode Island at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation determined after the games of Sept. 17)

Georgia Tech at UCF, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU (network and time designation determined after the games of Sept. 17)

UConn at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Boston College at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.

-News release courtesy of theacc.com

