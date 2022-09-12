Despite loss, former Tiger stars in first game

Atlanta Falcons standout Grady Jarrett started his season off on the right foot Sunday. The former Tiger defensive lineman was making plays all game, finishing with 1.5 sacks, five tackles and two quarterback pressures.

Former Clemson and current Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell struggled, however, giving up a few big-time completions.

Ultimately, the Falcons lost the game, 27-26, to the New Orleans Saints.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

