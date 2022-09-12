Friday Night Lights: Future Tigers shine in Week 4

It’s time for this week’s edition of Friday Night Lights.

The Clemson Insider tracked the weekly individual performances of Clemson’s 20 verbal commitments from the 2023 class. Here are the results from Week 4:

Christopher Vizzina

Vizzina — a 6-foot-4, 207-pound quarterback from Alabama’s Briarwood Christian School — stood out in a losing effort Thursday night.

According to Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit, he finished 23-of-29 passing with 277 yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Vizzina also added 78 yards on the ground in a 35-34 loss at Pelham — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s alma mater.

Branden Strozier

Clemson’s four-star cornerback commit out of Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis High School recorded nine tackles, and a pass breakup with two receptions for 22 yards in a 35-28 win over Fellowship Christian on Thursday night.

Noble Johnson

The four-star wide receiver commit out of Rockwall (Texas) recorded four receptions for 41 yards in a 19-11 loss at the hands of Prosper (Texas) High School.

Ronan Hanafin

The four-star wide receiver commit of Cambridge (MA.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School had a bye week, which allowed him to be in attendance for Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Olsen Patt Henry

The four-star tight end commit helped lead Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy to a 28-27 win over Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney in a nonconference game Friday night.

Markus Dixon

In the three-star tight end commit’s first game of the season, Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood fell at the hands of Malvern (Pa.) Prep School, 21-3.

Harris Sewell

The four-star offensive lineman out of Permian (Odessa, TX.) helped his team to a 13-12 victory over Tascoa (Amarillo, TX.) nonconference game on Friday night.

Ian Reed

The four-star offensive lineman out of Vandegrift (Austin, TX.) helped his team to a 45-0 win over Midway (Waco, TX.) in a neutral nonconference game on Friday night.

Stephiylan Green

The four-star defensive lineman out of Rome (Georgia) helped his team to a 30-28 win over Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) in a nonconference game Friday night.

Vic Burley

The four-star defensive lineman out of Warner Robins (Georgia) and his team fell in a 25-0 loss to Valdosta (Georgia) in a home nonconference game Friday night.

A.J. Hoffler

Hoffler —a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end from Georgia’s Woodward Academy — stood out in his team’s 28-21 win over Marist (Atlanta, Ga.) on Friday night.

According to the four-star Clemson commit, he recorded three sacks and five tackles (one for loss) in the win.

Peter Woods

Woods — a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Alabama’s Thompson High School — stood out in his team’s 35-14 win over Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park on Friday night.

The five-star Clemson commit recorded five total tackles (two for loss) in the win.

David Ojiegbe

The four-star defensive end out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School helped his team to a 42-14 win over Spokane (WA.) Gonzaga Prep on Saturday.

Stats pending

Dee Crayton

Crayton — a 6-foot-2, 216-pound linebacker from Georgia’s Denmark High School — stood out in his team’s 25-21 win over Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) Friday night.

According to the four-star linebacker commit, he recorded double-digit tackles, a pick-six, a rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery in the win.

Avieon Terrell

The four-star cornerback out of Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) helped his team to a 52-7 win over Decatur (Ga.) Southwest DeKalb in a nonconference game Friday night.

Shelton Lewis

The three-star cornerback out of Stockbridge (Georgia) recorded a 48-yard touchdown reception, one total tackle and a pass defended in his team’s 47-0 win over Luella (Georgia) in a region game Friday night.

Rob Billings

According to his head coach, the four-star safety out of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High, recorded six tackles, two assists, two pass breakups and, a blocked kick in his team’s 14-7 win over Roswell (Georgia) Friday night.

He also had an interception that was called back due to a penalty.

Notes: Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson’s team had a bye. While McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens and Riverview (Fla.) Sumner High four-star safety Kylen Webb didn’t play due to injury.

Webb (wrist) is not cleared to play for three more weeks. According to Webb, he’ll likely return mid-season for Week 5.

