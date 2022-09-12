National analyst hands out grade to Clemson in Week 2 report card

A national college football analyst published his Week 2 report card on Sunday, handing out grades to the teams that were in contention for the College Football Playoff National Championship, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook before the second week of college football action.

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee gave Clemson a “C” grade for its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

“Let’s call it like it is … Clemson’s offense needs a lot of work,” Sallee wrote. “The Tigers had just 70 yards and seven points in the second half of a 35-12 win over Furman. If it was an off performance, it might be excusable. This is its identity now.”

Overall, Clemson accumulated 376 yards of total offense and 22 first downs while going 5-of-10 on third downs against the Paladins. DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Clemson rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second straight game.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on five of their first six drives but were held without points over their final four drives. Clemson turned the ball over twice, once on an interception by Uiagalelei and another on a fumble.

Up next for Clemson is Louisiana Tech this Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

