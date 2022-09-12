Tigers in top group for highly touted CB with Clemson connection

Clemson is in the top group for a highly touted cornerback prospect with a connection to the Tigers.

Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad Brown dropped a top 10 on Monday featuring Clemson along with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State and Penn State.

Brown – ranked as the nation’s No. 9 cornerback and No. 116 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by 247Sports – shares a close bond with his former Oscar Smith teammate Sherrod Covil Jr., who is now a freshman safety for the Tigers, and Brown said they “talk on the regular.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising junior received an offer from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and Clemson when he made an unofficial visit to campus back on June 9.

Reflecting on that visit, Brown discussed what stood out to him about it.

“Great facilities,” he said. “I loved how the coaches were very talkative. Everybody talked to me. Everybody had a smile on their face. Everybody seemed like they wanted to be there. So, when you’re looking at a school, that’s kind of important – that if the athletes there want to be there, that means it must be alright. Especially it would be my first time away from home for a while, so that’s something I’m looking at.”

Brown told TCI that his relationship with Reed was “definitely” growing and he was looking to attend a game at Death Valley this season.

“Great guy,” Brown said of Reed. “I can see myself getting developed by him. I’m ready to see what Clemson’s going to do this year. (Clemson has) a lot of good pieces, so I’m definitely hoping to come down there this year and see (the Tigers) play.”

Blessed to be able to make it to this point in my decision!! #MyTop10 #blessedbythebest pic.twitter.com/A085DOgQ5D — Asaad “BJ” Brown II (@AsaadJr) September 12, 2022

