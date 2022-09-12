Top-15 national recruit in contact with Clemson, 'eager' to visit next month

Wesley Goodwin reached out to a top-15 national recruit in the class of 2024 dating back to Sept. 1.

Since then, Buford (Georgia) four-star defensive end/tight end KingJoseph Edwards has continued to hear from both Clemson’s defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach, Lemanski Hall.

On Sunday, Edwards announced via social media that he added a Clemson game day visit to his schedule. The big-time Peach State prospect will be at Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s Oct. 22 matchup against Syracuse.

“I’m eager to meet the coaches,” Edwards said in a message to The Clemson Insider Monday. “I’m most excited about seeing the campus and learning what they have to offer.”

While Clemson has yet to discuss a potential offer with Edwards, the Tigers send him multiple messages daily and a lot of information in the mail. At the same time, he recognizes the gravity that a Clemson offer holds.

“(A) Clemson offer would be big,” he said. “For the fact that everyone knows they don’t offer many people.”

And Edwards would know. Two of his teammates — K.J. Bolden and Eddrick Houston — like Edwards, are also some of the top junior prospects in the country. Yet, Bolden and Houston weren’t presented with offers from Dabo Swinney’s program until June 1 rolled around on the calendar.

Bolden and Houston have visited Clemson countless times in the past. The latter was just at Clemson this past weekend, taking in a game day visit for the team’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Now, Edwards will get a chance to check out the Clemson football program for himself.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 242-pounds, Edwards is fast, agile and aggressive on the field. He can be effective on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, he’s currently sidelined with a shoulder injury that required surgery but maintains that he’ll be back on the field sooner than later.

“I’m really a true athlete you can put anywhere on the field,” he said.

247Sports considers Edwards to be the nation’s No. 4 athlete and the No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2024.

— Photo for this article courtesy of KingJoseph Edwards.

