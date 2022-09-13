ACC releases 2022-23 slate of men’s basketball games

Basketball

By September 13, 2022 2:26 pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are available beginning tomorrow by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com.

Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date. Clemson previously announced its non-conference schedule, and the full 2022-23 slate can be viewed in its entirety here.

During the first semester portion of league games, Clemson opens at home against Wake Forest, heads to Georgia Tech and hosts NC State before the New Year.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

DATE                    OPPONENT

Dec. 2                  Wake Forest

Dec. 21                Georgia Tech

Dec. 30/31        NC State

Jan. 4                   Virginia Tech

Jan. 7                   Pittsburgh

Jan. 11                Louisville

Jan. 14                Duke

Jan. 17                Wake Forest

Jan. 21                Virginia Tech

Jan. 24                Georgia Tech

Jan. 28                Florida State

Jan. 31                Boston College

Feb. 4                   Miami

Feb. 11                North Carolina

Feb. 15                Florida State

Feb. 18                Louisville

Feb. 22                Syracuse

Feb. 25                NC State

Feb. 28                Virginia

March 4              Notre Dame

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications 

