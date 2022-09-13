Clemson in top group for highly touted in-state offensive lineman

Clemson is in the top group for a highly-touted offensive lineman that resides in the Palmetto State.

Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland 2024 four-star Kam Pringle dropped a top-10 on Tuesday (his birthday) featuring Clemson along with N.C. State, Tennessee, LSU, Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn.

“Of course like a family feel,” Pringle told The Clemson Insider when asked what he’s looking for in a school that he places in his top 10. “Schools that are in my top 10 are schools that I feel that I’m in their top 10..really just investing in the schools that are investing in me.”

When Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class on June 1 and started doling out offers to rising junior recruits, one of the first to report an offer from the Tigers was Pringle.

According to Pringle, Clemson let him know that he’s at the top of the board and it reinforced that he’s a priority target for them with him being an in-state offensive lineman.

Now that he has an offer from Clemson in hand, where would Pringle say the Tigers currently stand in his recruitment?

“They’re definitely a top school,” Pringle said back in July. “You can look to see them in my top-10, as of right now, but everything could change in two days.”

