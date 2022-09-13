Country’s top-ranked LB recaps ‘really good time’ in Tiger Town

One of the headliners among the prospects on hand for Clemson’s game against Furman last Saturday was Jefferson (Ga.) High School five-star Sammy Brown, whose parents actually attended Furman.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class about his experience on campus for the Tigers’ 35-12 win over the Paladins.

“I had a really good time (Saturday), wasn’t anything special but was great to catch up with the coaches and talk to them in real life,” Brown said.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound junior appreciates the friendly nature of the conversations he’s able to have with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin, head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff.

“I was able to talk with the staff like friends basically,” he said. “Just talking about high school football and doing things outside of recruiting. Me and Coach Goodwin talked about the upcoming hunting season and what not. They’re all really easy to talk to!”

Brown added that he has “a great relationship” with the Tigers’ staff.

“Like I said, they’re really easy to talk to and I enjoy having conversations with them!” he said.

The part of Saturday’s visit that stood out most to Brown was seeing the Tigers wear “E11A Strong” T-shirts during Tiger Walk prior to the game to show support for redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee’s younger sister, Ella, who is battling brain cancer.

“I thought the biggest thing of the day was what they did for Bryan Bresee’s sister,” Brown said. “They all wore the same shirt that said ‘E11A’. I thought that was really cool and it really shows that family that Clemson has.”

Brown became the first prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Clemson when he picked up the offer while on campus for the program’s underclassmen day March 12. He then returned on April 6 to take in the Tigers’ final spring practice prior to their April 9 spring game, before traveling back to campus for another visit during the Swinney Camp in June.

The Tigers are one of many prominent suitors for Brown, whose extensive list of more than two dozen offers also includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee, to name some.

Did Brown’s latest trip to Tiger Town change anything about where the Tigers stand with him at this point in his recruiting process?

“I wouldn’t say it changed anything,” he said, “but definitely was a reassurance of what I already know about them.”

Brown is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is tabbed as the No. 5 overall prospect in the country for his class by 247Sports, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 9 overall prospect nationally.

