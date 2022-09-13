Injuries knock former Clemson DBs out of action in NFL Week 1

Injuries knock former Clemson DBs out of action in NFL Week 1

Football

Injuries knock former Clemson DBs out of action in NFL Week 1

By September 13, 2022 10:16 am

By |

A couple of former Clemson defensive backs were knocked out of action with injuries in their respective NFL teams’ Week 1 games on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He left AT&T Stadium in Arlington on crutches.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News wrote on Twitter that Kearse would have an MRI on Monday but the positive news is that his ACL is believed to be intact. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz later reported that Kearse is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain.

Meanwhile, former Clemson and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. left the Vikings’ eventual 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis after suffering an injury on special teams.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Booth has a quad injury, soft tissue, and doesn’t know yet if he’ll be able to play in the Vikings’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday but it isn’t a long-term injury.

A first-team All-ACC selection at Clemson last season, Booth was selected 42nd overall by the Vikings in April’s draft and viewed as a great value pick by many after slipping to the second round.

Kearse re-signed with the Cowboys in March on a reported two-year deal worth $10 million, with the ability for him to earn as much as $11 million.

After signing with the Cowboys last spring on a deal worth around $1.1 million (with $137,000 in guarantees), Kearse had a career season in Dallas last year, leading the team with 101 tackles (67 solo) to go with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home