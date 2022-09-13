Injuries knock former Clemson DBs out of action in NFL Week 1

A couple of former Clemson defensive backs were knocked out of action with injuries in their respective NFL teams’ Week 1 games on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He left AT&T Stadium in Arlington on crutches.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News wrote on Twitter that Kearse would have an MRI on Monday but the positive news is that his ACL is believed to be intact. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz later reported that Kearse is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain.

Meanwhile, former Clemson and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. left the Vikings’ eventual 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis after suffering an injury on special teams.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Booth has a quad injury, soft tissue, and doesn’t know yet if he’ll be able to play in the Vikings’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday but it isn’t a long-term injury.

A first-team All-ACC selection at Clemson last season, Booth was selected 42nd overall by the Vikings in April’s draft and viewed as a great value pick by many after slipping to the second round.

Kearse re-signed with the Cowboys in March on a reported two-year deal worth $10 million, with the ability for him to earn as much as $11 million.

After signing with the Cowboys last spring on a deal worth around $1.1 million (with $137,000 in guarantees), Kearse had a career season in Dallas last year, leading the team with 101 tackles (67 solo) to go with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse exited the stadium on crutches Sunday evening with what is initially considered to be a knee sprain, two people familiar with situation said. Good news: His ACL is believed to be intact. MRI on Monday. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2022

Source: #Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain. Good news is that the ligament remains intact. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022

Here’s the play where #Cowboys strong safety Jayron Kearse suffered his left knee injury Full story and return timeline: https://t.co/0akLCYbDSQ pic.twitter.com/KtSddnZb5R — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 12, 2022

#Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. doubtful to return with injured quad suffered on special teams. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 11, 2022

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Andrew Booth Jr. suffered a quad injury, soft tissue. Doesn't know yet if he'll be ready for Philly or not. But not a longterm injury. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 12, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

