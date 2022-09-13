Swinney comments on Clemson defender entering transfer portal

TCI asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, during his weekly Tuesday press conference, for his reaction to junior linebacker Sergio Allen entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Swinney said he didn’t really have one.

“It’s 2022,” he said.

Swinney added that Allen is a great kid, he loves him and wishes him well.

Allen, who entered the 2022 season with nine tackles over 14 career games, was credited with two tackles in Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday.

Ranked as a top-150 national prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN, Allen was a High School Butkus Award semifinalist who helped his Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) team post a 48-9 record in his four years as a starter.

Clemson lost eight players to the transfer portal during the 2021 season and shortly after it ended, but 109 players participated in the Tigers’ spring practices and all of those players returned for the start of the 2022 season.

Clemson didn’t have a player enter the transfer portal until Allen did.

