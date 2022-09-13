Swinney gives latest on injured defensive linemen

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of two of the Tigers’ starting defensive linemen who have been nursing injuries.

Swinney said Tyler Davis and Xavier Thomas are “close” to returning but said both are likely to be game-time decisions for the Tigers’ tilt against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

“XT is really close,” Swinney said. “Kind of taking it day by day. He’s right there.”

Swinney said if Davis, who was held out of last week’s game against Furman with a minor injury, is not 100% healthy by the weekend, he’ll be held out again.

“But he’s close,” Swinney said of the Tigers’ senior defensive tackle. “He’s doing good.”

Thomas has yet to play this season. The fifth-year defensive end has been working his way back from a foot injury he sustained during preseason camp that required surgery.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce we have added limited edition football cards for Clemson’s freshmen to our online store. Get yours today while they last. Only 100 signed cards for each player.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!