Swinney says Clemson needs to have this on campus

Dabo Swinney hopes Clemson will eventually have this on its campus.

During his radio call-in show Monday night, the Tigers’ head coach discussed something that he thinks should be built at Clemson – a museum similar to the one the University of Alabama has in the Paul W. Bryant Museum, which is dedicated to educating people about the significant contributions and accomplishments of Alabama collegiate athletes.

“Clemson needs a great museum on this campus where people can come year-round,” he said. “I bring up Alabama again because it’s been there for a long time, but man, I used to love to go to the Bryant Museum. Because you could go there, and you can go there today, and boom – you want to see the ’92 team, you can push a button and you can hear Coach (Gene) Stallings, or you can see highlights from players and you can experience… and we don’t really have that here.”

Swinney hopes that will come to fruition at Clemson one day for its fans to experience, enjoy and learn about the history of the Tigers.

“I would love for Clemson people to have that one day,” he said. “A place that’s a living, breathing place where you can go hear Coach (Frank) Howard and you can learn about the championship teams in the 1960s and just the history of Clemson where it’s captured – the players, the teams, the coaches just captured all in one place where you can really interact with it.

“We have all this technology available now, and I think it could be an amazing thing, and one day hopefully it’s something that happens at Clemson.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!