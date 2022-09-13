Talented West Virginia signal caller set to visit Clemson this weekend

A fast-rising quarterback from the Mountain State has set a game-day visit to Clemson, he announced via social media Sunday evening.

Buffalo (WV.) 2025 QB Josh Moody will be at Clemson’s game against Louisana Tech this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Moody — a 6-foot-1, 186-pound sophomore — competed in the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer. He caught up with The Clemson Insider about his experience and revealed that he’s a Clemson fan himself.

Moody believes that he’ll be on Clemson’s radar going forward, especially when considering that he camped at Clemson last summer and he’s been in contact with Tajh Boyd. The former Clemson standout is now on Swinney’s staff and works in Offensive Player Development. He followed Moody on Instagram and they’ve kept in contact ever since.

“He’s kind of got an eye on me, so I hope that’s enough,” Moody explained. “It meant a lot to me because Clemson is my dream school. I grew up a Clemson fan and I was born in (Conway) South Carolina…and Tajh Boyd was the quarterback whenever I started getting into football. He’s been my favorite quarterback since I can remember, so it was really cool.”

Being that Moody grew up a Clemson fan, what would it mean for him to have the opportunity to earn a scholarship from what he describes as his “dream school”?

“It would mean a lot to me considering that I’m coming from a smaller school,” he said. “It being my dream school growing up, it would just mean the world.”

