What We Heard: D.J. Uiagalelei

Coming off of two games in less than a week to start the season, the Tigers are in full preparation heading into the Louisiana Tech game this Saturday in Death Valley. This past Saturday, Clemson defeated Furman 35-12, however, the score does not fully depict the true performance of the offense led by junior, DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei’s performance Saturday was described as “OK” yet “effective” by Eric Mac Lain on the ACC Network. However, he stated that “we’ve got to see him do better”.

Uiagalelei surpassed 210 passing yards for the second game in a row and completed 21 of 27 passes, but many are still questioning if his consistency can remain throughout the season. On Monday, Uiagalelei spoke with reporters explaining how he thinks he is much farther ahead than he was at this point last year both physically and mentally.

“I definitely feel like I am getting more comfortable, just going out there and just playing free and just having fun out there, and I definitely feel I get better each and every game,” said Uiagalelei.

Even though Uiagalelei said he feels more comfortable and grows each game, he still is not the type of player to make excuses for the mistakes that he does make on the field.

“I am a guy that doesn’t want to make any excuses, in life you don’t get anywhere making excuses,” Uiagalelei said. “I was taught you have to man up for your mistakes and if I make a mistake in the game I want to be the first person to say I made that mistake and I feel like that is just how I have always been.”

Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter also commented on Uiagalelei’s improvement since last season, Monday.

“I think his work ethic has allowed him to gain confidence, you see the confidence through just how he has played these last two games,” Streeter said. “He is definitely gaining that confidence and playing faster, and he has confidence in the guys that he’s playing around, so that’s a big positive for us.”

Looking ahead to this weekend, Uiagalelei wants to keep the team focused on the game ahead, no matter who the opponent is, the team needs to prepare the same for every game, because upsets can happen at any time throughout the season. Just this past weekend No. 6 Texas A&M fell to unranked Appalachian State, and Marshall shocked the world by beating No. 8 Notre Dame on their home turf in South Bend.

“I think each and every week it doesn’t matter who you play there is a chance of getting upset, I mean this is college football,” Uiagalelei said. “Like you said you see stuff like that happen all the time… If we don’t come out each and every week and prepare the right way we could come out and lose”

“I think the biggest challenge is always us, playing for us making sure Clemson stays for the second half..continue to make plays down the field, but Louisiana Tech is a good team, they do a lot of good stuff…We will be ready to go.”

