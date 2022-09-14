Clemson commit 'felt a part of the team' during first game visit to Death Valley

This Clemson commit plans on being at just about every home game this season.

After attending Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman this past Saturday at Memorial Stadium, College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler recapped his latest experience on campus for what was his first-ever home game in The Valley.

“It was really cool,” Hoffler told The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson gameday experience. “I’ve seen videos of it, but it wasn’t like anything I’ve seen on video because I was actually there in person. It was my first time getting to see all of it and seeing how the fans are in person and all the chants. It was a really good experience.”

“They let us get on the hill right next to the players,” Hoffler added. “It felt like I was about to run down the hill. I was real excited. I wish I could’ve, but I’ll get my chance soon.”

Hoffler has been to two Clemson games in five days. He was in attendance for the Tigers’ 41-10 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5.

“That was real cool,” Hoffler said. “That was technically the first Clesmon game I’ve ever been to, even though it wasn’t a home game, that was my first time getting to see them play in person. It was really cool, especially because they beat Georgia Tech pretty good. I was cheering along with all the fans. It was fun.”

Was there anything that stood out to him about the way Clemson’s defensive line played as a whole?

“It was more so the last game when I saw that,” he said. “(Furman) was running a weird (offense) — so they really didn’t get to do just straight-up pass rushes. It wasn’t as much of that this week, I don’t think, as there was last week, but out of the two weeks, I was really impressed with the energy from the d-tackles and how much they were moving around. I was real impressed with the d-line and Coach (Wesley) Goodwin. I think Coach (Nick) Eason calls the d-line stunts, but I was real impressed with all of that.”

After Clemson’s 23-point win over Furman this past Saturday, Hoffler had a chance to be in the locker room postgame. He got a chance to see Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speak to his team after the game, as well as the dancing that went on postgame.

“I felt a part of the team,” Hoffler said. “I was right in there with all of them.”

That’s something Clemson has done a good job of in recruiting Hoffler. As much as Clemson can do within the NCAA rules, the Tigers have made Hoffler feel like he’s already a part of the team. Especially when considering that most of the current players on the roster already have an idea who the standout Peach State edge rusher is.

While the coaching staff was happy to see Hoffler back in The Valley Saturday, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall was in attendance for his Woodward Academy team’s 28-21 win over Marist (Atlanta) on Friday. After a performance in which, according to Hoffler, he recorded three sacks and five tackles (one for loss), it should be noted that the coaching staff can’t wait to get him on campus.

“He was really pleased with my game and he just showed me one thing that I could work on,” Hoffler said.

According to Hoffler, he’s recorded between four or five sacks through the first three games of his senior season. While he admitted that he could have more sacks, he acknowledged that he just needs to clean up some technical things that’ll help him once he gets to college.

