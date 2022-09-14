Georgia TE, teammate of Clemson commit talks first visit to Death Valley

A fast-rising tight end prospect from the Peach State, with a tie to Clemson, returned to Tiger Town for the Furman game this past weekend.

Milton (Ga.) High School’s Ryan Ghea – a class of 2025 prospect closing in on double digit offers – was back on campus last Saturday after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I really enjoyed it,” Ghea said of Saturday’s visit. “I had a very good time enjoying everything and just taking it all in.”

It marked the 6-foot-5, 220-pound sophomore’s first game-day visit to Death Valley.

“It was a crazy atmosphere between the fans, the players, everything,” he said.

Ghea liked what he saw from the Tigers’ tight ends in the 35-12 win over the Paladins, during which Davis Allen hauled in a 23-yard reception and Jake Briningstool brought in a 2-yard touchdown catch.

“It was crazy. The tight end room played really well,” Ghea said. “There was a tight end touchdown. Coach (Kyle) Richardson walked me through all the tight ends, what their game plan was for the day and what they needed to improve on. So, it was cool watching them put it all together on the field.”

Speaking of the aforementioned Richardson, Ghea got plenty of face time with Clemson’s first-year tight ends coach on Saturday, and he was also shown around by offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd.

“It was really good,” Ghea said. “I spent time with (Richardson’s) family in his office and walked around with Tajh the whole time. It was a very fun experience getting to further our relationship and just growing it between the next two, three years.”

Richardson would like to see Ghea camp at Clemson again next summer and explained to him how the Tigers go about their business in recruiting.

“He told me to come back to camp, and they’re not really a school that offers early,” Ghea said. “They’re longer in the recruiting process to make sure they get the right guys and the people that they want around their program. So, he just told me to come down to camp, he just wants me to keep sending my film to him and just keep growing our relationship.”

As for Richardson’s interest in Ghea, there’s a lot he likes about the all-around tight end prospect who is capable of impacting the game as both a pass catcher and a run blocker.

“He said he likes my size and my ability to catch the ball with my hands and just making plays all around the field,” Ghea said of what he heard from Richardson. “But he also likes that I can block in and outside of the box and just being physical between any type of player, whether that is a D-lineman, a linebacker or a safety, DB.”

Richardson invited Ghea back to Clemson for the Miami game in November, and he’s going to see if he can return for that.

Ghea has a Clemson connection in his Milton teammate, four-star Tiger safety commit Robert Billings, who is planning to be at that game on Nov. 19.

The two have built a good bond.

“This is my second year on varsity, so we really started growing it last year between competing the whole practices during the year,” Ghea said of Billings, a senior in the 2023 class. “But we started hanging out over this last year, growing our relationship, whether that’s football, watching film together, or if that’s like golfing together, stuff like that.”

Ghea has seen his recruitment take off since the spring.

Indiana, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Liberty and UConn all offered Ghea in May before Florida State and Ohio State joined his quickly growing offer list in June. NC State gave him his latest offer in late July.

Ghea explained the biggest things that will be important to him when he eventually makes his college decision.

“It’s definitely for me, the education piece of it and how any school treats my family and how I get along with them and their coaching staff,” he said.

–Photo courtesy of Ryan Ghea on Twitter (@RyanGhea2025)

