Swinney provides latest update on injury status of two defensive linemen

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave another update on the injury status of two of the Tigers’ starting defensive linemen. Swinney said senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who was held out of last week’s game against Furman with a minor injury, is “close” to returning and is running full speed.

“He’s getting better,” Swinney said. “He’s running full speed. I think he’s close. So, as always, I think we put out an available list on Saturday. But he’s close.”

Swinney said the same goes for for fifth-year defensive end Xavier Thomas, who has yet to play this season as he’s been working his way back from a foot injury he sustained during preseason camp that required surgery.

“Same thing with XT,” Swinney said. “He’s close and getting better.”

Both Thomas and Davis are still likely game-time decisions.

“We don’t play till 8:05 on Saturday, so we need every second that we can,” Swinney said. “You’ve always got guys that are banged up here or there, they should really get going into the season. Nobody long-term, but you’ve always got some guys that could be day-to-day.”

Clemson is set to host Louisiana Tech at Death Valley on Saturday night. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

