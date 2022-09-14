Up-and-coming OL got 'goosebumps' during visit to Death Valley

Over the weekend, Clemson played host to an up-and-coming Peach State offensive lineman.

After initially competing in the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) 2024 OL Parker McClendon returned to Tiger Town for Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman this past Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“I love the Clemson program,” McClendon told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Monday night. “I like what they stand for, like the ‘All In’.’ I like the coaching staff. And I just love how it’s more than just football. They try to develop you as a man. They want you to get a degree when you get to college. I just love the academics part of it — the percentage of people that graduated who played football.”

Thomas Austin reached out to McClendon on Sept. 1.

It was then that Clemson’s offensive line coach invited the Peach State offensive lineman to attend Clemson’s home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“I felt very accomplished because of all the hard work that I’ve put in over the years,” McClendon said regarding hearing from Austin on Sept. 1, “and just this summer and the transition from sophomore year to junior year — all the hard work I put in, it paid off.”

“Coach Austin is a very good coach,” McClendon added. “I love the way he teaches and gives you the information. He doesn’t just yell at you and expect you to do something. He teaches you how to actually take a step or how you’re supposed to push, how you’re supposed to sit and stuff like that.”

McClendon had a chance to catch up with Austin prior to Clemson’s 23-point win over Furman.

“He was just talking to me about how my season was going and then he was talking to me about how I felt about Clemson,” McClendon recalled.

Well, how does McClendon feel about Clemson?

“I love the environment. When they were running down the hill, I got some goosebumps,” he exclaimed. “I just love how everybody is cheering. Nobody is having a side conversation. Everybody’s into the game.”

McClendon admitted that getting a chance to watch Clemson run down the hill was his favorite part of his game day experience, as well as the cannon going off every time the Tigers scored a touchdown, which happened five times Saturday.

As far as other visits go, McClendon was in attendance for Clemson’s 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Being that it was a Tech home game, McClendon was there as a guest of the Yellow Jackets.

“It was actually an honor to be able to see them back-to-back like that,” he said of Clemson.

McClendon also plans on making a visit to App State.

He’s hoping to come up to Tiger Town for another game day visit this fall but is currently focused on his junior season, which will be big for McClendon and his recruitment. As far as recruiting with Clemson is concerned, Austin has vocalized that he’ll be keeping an eye on what McClendon is able to accomplish during his junior campaign.

There’s no doubt that getting an offer from Clemson would be a big deal to McClendon.

“I would say I’m more focused on my technique, but I finish people,” McClendon said when asked to describe himself as a player. I’m very good at run blocking, double teams and pass pro, I’m pretty good at it. I’m a leader on the field. I make sure everyone’s correct. I make sure everyone’s in check in the classroom, on the field and in the weight room.”



