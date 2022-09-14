What are Clemson's expectations for Randall in his debut?

Clemson’s receiving corps will get a little deeper this weekend with the return of one of its injured wideouts.

Adam Randall is set to make his debut Saturday against Louisiana Tech. The true freshman has been on the fast track to returning to competition since tearing his ACL since the spring. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed earlier in the week that Randall, who’s been a full participant in practice for the better part of three weeks, has been cleared to play, a development that comes a little more than five months since Randall underwent surgery.

Exactly how much playing time will Randall get against the Bulldogs? Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said that’s still to be determined.

“I don’t know how much yet,” Streeter said. “We’re still going to go through the week of practice and kind of get an idea on how much he’s going to get out there, but he’s definitely going to play.

“Everything he’s shown us, his confidence is sky high. He’s a very, very physical and fast player that had an unbelievable spring until he got hurt. I feel like his confidence is great, and he’s going to do some good things.”

Randall has impressed since arriving on campus in January as an early enrollee. The former Myrtle Beach High School standout’s advanced physique for a youngster player is part of it – Randall stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 230 pounds. Streeter noted a receiver of Randall’s stature will be used differently than fellow freshman Antonio Williams, a 6-0, 185-pounder who operates primarily in the slot.

“We’re going to play Adam more on the outside,” Streeter said. “He’s just a bigger body that’s really strong and can run well, so he’s got a combination of things. Antonio has got that short-distance quickness and really can separate where Adam is more of a strong guy that can create separation with his physicality.”

But Swinney has also touted how far along Randall is with his understanding of the game as well as his technique, comparing him in the spring to the likes of Sammy Watkins, Justyn Ross and current Clemson wideout Beaux Collins when it comes to first-year receivers that came to Swinney’s program ready to contribute immediately.

When asked recently what Randall is capable of bringing to Clemson’s offense, quarterback Cade Klubnik said it’s hard to describe, adding, “It’s just going to happen.” The wait is almost over.

“Excited about that kid, man,” Streeter said. “Just really really excited for his progress and just how fast he’s returned. He’s done some good stuff in practice, and he’s ready to go.”

