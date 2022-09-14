What did the Jags' head coach tell Lawrence after Week 1 loss?

The Doug Pederson era with the Jacksonville Jaguars began with them falling to the Washington Commanders by a score of 28-22 last Sunday in the two teams’ season opener at FedExField in Landover, Md.

With Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning head coach, coaching on the Jags’ sideline for the first time, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 24 of 42 passing for 275 yards, a 3-yard touchdown pass to James Robinson and an interception.

Lawrence’s interception came with 1:10 remaining in the game, ending all hope of a come-from-behind victory for the Jags. He also overthrew former Clemson running back Travis Etienne early in the game on what would have been a touchdown, though the loss wasn’t all Lawrence’s fault as Jacksonville wasn’t able to move the chains on a fourth down deep in Washington territory and kicker Riley Patterson couldn’t hit a 37-yard field goal attempt.

With all that said, what message did Pederson, a former NFL quarterback, have for Lawrence after the Week 1 defeat?

“I just tell him, ‘We’re gonna keep shooting, we’re gonna keep plugging,’” Pederson said. “We’re gonna learn from this, and he’s going to be better for it. I’m excited for him and his future. He’s a bright kid, and I just told him that we’re gonna make these corrections and move on.”

Lawrence, Etienne and the Jags will host an AFC South foe in the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville this Sunday.

“We’re gonna learn from this.” Coach Pederson on Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/S7x7JTmSIG — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

