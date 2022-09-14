What We Heard: Ruke Orhorhoro

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game versus Louisiana Tech.

After some defensive woes against Furman, Orhorhoro reflected on the impact of that five-day turnaround from the season opener against Georgia Tech.

“Our strength and conditioning staff does a great job getting our bodies ready, so weren’t really dinged up,” he said. “It was a quick turnaround and something we aren’t used to, but I think it just has do with us being prepared and just being more focused.”

Orhorhoro didn’t stress too much about the areas where the defense needs to improve, insisting the errors made on Saturday were more mental than anything else. He did highlight some things he believes they did especially well against Furman.

“I think we played the run pretty well,” he said. “I think our pursuit to the ball was good. Every time you see the tape, there’s at least seven or eight guys at the ball. So I think we pursued the ball really well.”

Moving past the win against Furman, Orhorhoro and the entire defensive unit have already started preparing for their next opponent, Louisiana Tech.

“I watched them. I think they’re a good opponent,” he said. “I treat every opponent the same no matter who we are playing. Whether we are playing in the (national championship) or Week Three, I try to prepare the same. I try to watch as much film as I can and recover my body as much as I can.”

In the 2021 season, we saw Orhorhoro step up in the absence of Bryan Bresee. Prior to Clemson, Orhorhoro played high school football in Michigan, but football was not his first love.

Until his junior year, he was all-in on basketball.

He joked with the media about his basketball skills but was candid about making the transition from basketball to football and how coming to Clemson was a true learning experience for him.

“I’m the best basketball player on the team,” he said. “Put me at the 3-point line and I’ll make 100 out of 101 shots.

“I always wanted to play football my whole life, but there was just something about basketball. I was really good at it.”

Although Orhorhoro is naturally athletic, coming to Clemson was a true step up for him. He reflected on those early practices and how beneficial it was to be exposed to that level of talent from the onset of his collegiate career.

“Going against guys like (former offensive linemen) John Simpson and Jackson Carman, it just took my game to a whole other level,” he said. “That’s when I started taking my body seriously and what I put in my body, what I ate and how I slept.”

Clemson’s front four is one of the top units in the nation, and it’s the experience of the guys around him that has helped Orhorhoro take his game to the next echelon.

“Just having guys like Tyler Davis next to me, he’s a football genius and he taught me everything he knew,” Orhorhoro said. “We push each other, and we just try to keep learning and learning.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!