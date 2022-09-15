5-star, nation's No. 1 athlete will be at Clemson this weekend

5-star, nation's No. 1 athlete will be at Clemson this weekend

Recruiting

5-star, nation's No. 1 athlete will be at Clemson this weekend

By September 15, 2022 8:16 pm

By |

Clemson is set to play host to one of the nation’s best prospects in the class of 2024 this weekend.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) five-star Mike Matthews announced via social media Thursday evening that he’ll be in The Valley for Clemson’s first night game of the season against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

When June 1 rolled around, it didn’t take long for Matthews to have an offer from Clemson in his inbox.

“I was very excited,” Matthews told The Clemson Insider regarding receiving an offer from Clemson earlier this summer. “It’s very important for me for a school like that to offer me. It shows how they feel about me as a player.”

247Sports considers Matthews (6-3. 180) to be the No. 1 safety and the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2024.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

Clemson has been impossible to beat at home in recent years, and head coach Dabo Swinney hopes Tiger fans can help keep it that way come late Saturday night. Clemson extended the nation’s longest active (…)

14hr

We have some very sad news to pass along this morning. Bryan Bresee announced via Instagram early Thursday morning that his sister, Ella, has passed away. She was 15 years old. Ella was diagnosed with cancer (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home