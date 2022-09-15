Briningstool believes Uiagalelei 'hasn’t reached his potential at all'

Tight end Jake Briningstool found the end zone for the second time in his Clemson career this past weekend in the Tigers’ first home game against Furman.

Briningstool’s touchdown was a 2-yard pass from his quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, on Clemson’s second possession of the game.

The touchdown “was a confidence builder” for him personally, as well as a moment of shared happiness for the entire tight end room.

“Compared to last year, we’re (the tight ends) a lot closer as a unit,” he said. “We’re happy for each other, it doesn’t really matter who scores… I mean, everybody’s just excited for everybody.”

Having played with Uiagalelei last year, the sophomore Briningstool was able to speak on Uiagalelei’s growth and confidence since the 2021 season. His thoughts were similar to what most have observed during Clemson’s start to the season.

“I think we’re starting to see DJ’s confidence rise,” Briningstool said, “and I think that’s credit to his work ethic, credit to what he’s put in, and I think he’s just reaping the benefits of what he’s already done prior to what everyone’s seeing now.”

Uiagalelei statistically had the most efficient game of his career against Furman, completing 21 of 27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 166.7. He also rushed five times for 36 yards.

Still, with the rise in confidence from Briningstool’s QB1, and his obviously made improvements in the offseason, Briningstool still believes “DJ hasn’t reached his potential at all.”

With “a ceiling that’s unlimited” for Uiagalelei, Clemson is hoping to have a strong offensive performance this Saturday against Louisiana Tech. The Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney included, are aware they should look to have a game where the offense is more synchronized, specifically with their passing game.

Adding on, Bringingstool noted the team’s two main goals are to win and get better, and they’re hoping to do just that this weekend.

Following the 35-12 win over Furman, the Tigers are set to host Louisiana Tech at Death Valley this Saturday at 8p.m.

