Charlotte RB details latest Clemson visit, would ‘love’ to play at Death Valley

A talented, versatile running back from the Tar Heel State was back in Tiger Town last Saturday.

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley made an unofficial visit to Clemson and took in the Tigers’ 35-12 win over Furman at Death Valley.

“I really loved getting down there,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Every time I go down there, it’s a joy to see that the culture remains the same – that culture being consistent and the message from the coaches remaining consistent. But this time, I got to talk with a lot of the coaches and got to sit down and hear what they had to say, which is really cool. I think it kind of gave me a better sense of where I stand with them than last year’s unofficial.”

Henley, a prospect in the class of 2024, visited Clemson for the Florida State game last October and has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp each of the last two summers.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound junior explained where he stands with the Tigers at this point in the recruiting process based on what he’s heard from the coaches.

“They really like me,” he said. “I think they’re just still continuing to build that relationship. I’ve scheduled some calls with Coach (C.J.) Spiller, so we’re going to be able to continue to have communication there, build upon that relationship, and I think that’ll be extremely important to the recruiting process there.”

“They were kind of saying they like what I’m doing,” he added. “They’re kind of looking for a back that’s versatile like what I can do in terms of the slot and running back, and then being involved in that return game as well and kickoff and just getting involved in special teams.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as South Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Northwestern and UConn have shown interest in Henley, who rushed for more than 800 yards, averaged 8.1 yards per carry and racked up 900-plus all-purpose yards as a sophomore last season.

In the first game of his junior campaign this year, Henley totaled 130 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Then, in his team’s second game, he filled in at slot receiver due to injuries and made a big impact while accounting for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

While on campus Saturday, Henley and his father were able to sit down and speak with Spiller for about 30 minutes, and Henley feels his relationship with Clemson’s running backs coach “definitely” grew stronger while spending more time with him.

“I definitely got to get a better sense of who he is, and I think he got a better sense of who I was,” Henley said. “I think every time, it’s always super easy to talk to him and there’s nothing forced there, and it just makes it really feel like home down there. You’re like family.”

Henley also had the chance to hang around with Clemson’s running backs in the locker room after the game.

“I got the opportunity to talk with all the running backs and break it down with all those guys, which was really cool to see what (Spiller’s) message was, and I got to pray with them after,” Henley said. “I thought that was really cool that (Spiller) was getting me involved with some of those players. How the players were with me, they were extremely welcoming and willing to get me involved, and I think it just shows the culture of that running back room and the team that they’re willing to get everyone involved.”

Henley tries to model his game after Clemson’s starting running back – a fellow Charlotte-area native in sophomore Will Shipley. The two have a good relationship and have worked out together on several occasions.

Henley enjoyed seeing Shipley run for a couple more scores in the Furman game, bringing his rushing touchdown total up to four through two games this season.

“That was extremely exciting to see him score a couple TDs,” Henley said. “I think there’s a lot more in store for him this season, and I’m excited to see where that goes this year. He’s been scoring a lot this year at the start, so I think that’s really exciting.”

Saturday’s visit to Clemson was Henley’s first game visit to any school this fall. He looks forward to checking out some other schools throughout the season but is eyeing another visit to Death Valley as well.

“I talked with Coach Spiller about getting down there for another game sometime later this fall, one of the bigger games,” Henley said. “He said I was welcome at any game I want to, but I’ll definitely try to get back to one of those bigger games and get a feel for that environment on one of those gamedays, too.”

As for the atmosphere in The Valley last Saturday, Henley came away very impressed and would be thrilled to have the opportunity to play there in the future.

“The fans are extremely energetic,” he said. “It was the home opener, so they were all crazy. It was really cool to walk in there and see almost the full stadium for that first game. The energy was unmatched. It’s really cool to see that.

“I’d love to be able to suit up and play for all those fans one day. I think that’d be really, really cool to go down there and kind of do my thing.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!