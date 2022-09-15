Shipley tests his memory of famous CFB moments

September 15, 2022

Clemson running back Will Shipley and ESPN’s Christine Williamson played a game of “What Happened Next?” with these famous college football moments.

Watch Shipley test his memory of college football moments throughout history — including plays from Le’Veon Bell, Shipley’s running backs coach CJ Spiller, Devin Hester, himself and more — in the following ESPN video:

