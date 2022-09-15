Swinney makes plea to Clemson fans

Clemson has been impossible to beat at home in recent years, and head coach Dabo Swinney hopes Tiger fans can help keep it that way come late Saturday night.

Clemson extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak last week with its win over Furman. The Tigers will try to extend it when Louisiana Tech visits Memorial Stadium this week.

The game won’t kick off until after 8 p.m. local time, which could help make the decision for some fans who are on the fence about attending given how late the game will end. But Swinney implored fans to show up and be loud.

“I know we’ve won a bunch of games at home. A bunch,” Swinney said. “And we’ve beaten a lot of people. But our environment is one of the main reasons. Let’s show up, let’s have an unbelievable environment and get behind these guys. And we’re going to get our guys on this end to show up and be ready to go as well.”

Clemson’s win over Furman extended its home winning streak to 35 games, but Swinney and his players also took note of what happened to some other heavy home favorites around the country last week. Three ranked teams – Texas A&M (Appalachian State), Notre Dame (Marshall) and Wisconsin (Washington State) – all lost inside their own stadiums.

The last time that happened to Clemson was in 2016 when Pittsburgh left Death Valley with a 43-42 victory, though the Tigers went on to win the national championship that season.

“We need to make sure we don’t take for granted how hard it is to win,” Swinney said. “It’s hard to win, and we need a great crowd that shows up ready and doesn’t lose sight of that.”

