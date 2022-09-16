Clemson picks up new commitment

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Friday.
Jack Morris — a class of 2024 pitcher from Shakopee (Minnesota) — announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.
I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing baseball at Clemson University!” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank my Mash Baseball, Tony Vocca, Brandon Peterson, Tom Schleper, Kelly Bruneau, and family for supporting me! Go Tigers!”
You can check out some clips of Morris below:
⚾️ 𝐏𝐁𝐑 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 ⚾️
🔥'𝟐𝟒 RHP, Jack Morris @jack_morris19, Uncommitted, Shakopee (MN) @tschlepe @TrackManBB
FB: 83.5-85.8
CB: 74.7-75.2
SL: 77.9-79.1
CH: 81.0
Game: 2IP, 2H, 1BB, 3K#PBRFG22 #TeamMidwest #ShapeTheState #BeSeen@PBR_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/ZKpX7U8rg7
— PBR Minnesota (@PBRMinnesota) August 10, 2022
Intriguing look at ‘24 RHP Jack Morris (MN).
Wiry frame w/ whippy arm up to 85 & mixed in short slider at 78-80.
High upside clean operation. #PBRFG22 || @PBRMinnesota pic.twitter.com/LXGPN2M3ue
— Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) July 28, 2022
2024 RHP Jack Morris (Shakopee HS, MN) loose projectable arm pitching mid 80’s, tch 88 w/ a sharp put away SL 78-80, thru 5 scoreless innings w/ 7 k’s for @MASH_BASEBALL @PBRMinnesota @ShooterHunt
@MW_Premier | #Super16 pic.twitter.com/JGX8r2TpoQ
— Kevin Moulder PBR (@PBR_Moulder) July 23, 2022
Uncommitted 2024 @jack_morris19
Standout performance @USABChamps_NC
– held a top 5 team in the country eXposure Baseball to 3H, 2R, 5K’S, 5.0IP
FB 84-87
Max Spin 2600
SL 74-76
Max Spin 2750
Spins Fastball effortlessly with good vertical movement. pic.twitter.com/7VchulnqU1
— MASH Baseball (@MASH__BASEBALL) June 27, 2022
And not to be missed, a terrific start from super sophomore @jack_morris47 in game two: a 7.0 inning, 9 punch out, complete game effort.
The best pitcher by this name to come out of Minnesota, no doubt. @ us if you disagree and we'll fight you. pic.twitter.com/foRL5ylTOY
— SabersLive (@SabersLive) May 10, 2022
— jack morris (@jack_morris19) September 16, 2022
