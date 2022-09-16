Clemson picks up new commitment

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Friday.

Jack Morris — a class of 2024 pitcher from Shakopee (Minnesota) — announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing baseball at Clemson University!” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank my Mash Baseball, Tony Vocca, Brandon Peterson, Tom Schleper, Kelly Bruneau, and family for supporting me! Go Tigers!”

You can check out some clips of Morris below:

Intriguing look at ‘24 RHP Jack Morris (MN). Wiry frame w/ whippy arm up to 85 & mixed in short slider at 78-80. High upside clean operation. #PBRFG22 || @PBRMinnesota pic.twitter.com/LXGPN2M3ue — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) July 28, 2022

2024 RHP Jack Morris (Shakopee HS, MN) loose projectable arm pitching mid 80’s, tch 88 w/ a sharp put away SL 78-80, thru 5 scoreless innings w/ 7 k’s for ⁦@MASH_BASEBALL⁩ ⁦⁦@PBRMinnesota⁩ ⁦@ShooterHunt⁩ ⁦@MW_Premier⁩ | #Super16 pic.twitter.com/JGX8r2TpoQ — Kevin Moulder PBR (@PBR_Moulder) July 23, 2022

Uncommitted 2024 @jack_morris19 Standout performance @USABChamps_NC

– held a top 5 team in the country eXposure Baseball to 3H, 2R, 5K’S, 5.0IP FB 84-87

Max Spin 2600 SL 74-76

Max Spin 2750 Spins Fastball effortlessly with good vertical movement. pic.twitter.com/7VchulnqU1 — MASH Baseball (@MASH__BASEBALL) June 27, 2022

And not to be missed, a terrific start from super sophomore @jack_morris47 in game two: a 7.0 inning, 9 punch out, complete game effort. The best pitcher by this name to come out of Minnesota, no doubt. @ us if you disagree and we'll fight you. pic.twitter.com/foRL5ylTOY — SabersLive (@SabersLive) May 10, 2022

I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing baseball at Clemson University! I would like to thank my Mash Baseball, Tony Vocca, Brandon Peterson, Tom Schleper, Kelly Bruneau, and family for supporting me! Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/3q0MXMKZST — jack morris (@jack_morris19) September 16, 2022