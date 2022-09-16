Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

By September 16, 2022 9:15 am

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Friday.

Jack Morris — a class of 2024 pitcher from Shakopee (Minnesota) — announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing baseball at Clemson University!” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank my Mash Baseball, Tony Vocca, Brandon Peterson, Tom Schleper, Kelly Bruneau, and family for supporting me! Go Tigers!”

You can check out some clips of Morris below:

