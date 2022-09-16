Clemson stays put in this national outlet's latest power rankings

This national outlet released its latest college football power rankings after Week 2 of the season last weekend.

Clemson stayed put at No. 12 in CBS Sports’ power rankings following Saturday’s 35-12 win over Furman at Death Valley.

“The Tigers are 37-0 against FCS opponents after beating Furman for the 32nd straight time,” CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd wrote. “The win marked the 35th straight at home. Another snoozer this week against Louisiana Tech.”

That game at Death Valley on Saturday is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network.

Ranked No. 11 ahead of Clemson in CBS Sports’ updated power rankings is BYU. The top 10 teams in the power rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Utah.

Besides Clemson and Miami, the other ACC teams in the power rankings are NC State (No. 14), Pittsburgh (No. 21) and North Carolina (No. 23).

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!