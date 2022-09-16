Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: Who has the edge?

Clemson will return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Clemson’s defense vs. Tech’s offense: Clemson was far from the dominant defensive unit many expected against an FCS opponent last week. Now the Tigers are set to face maybe the most capable offense it’s seen to this point.

Tech, under the direction of first-year head coach Sonny Cumbie, has a top-45 passing attack nationally, which isn’t a shock considering some of the Air-Raid principles Cumbie has incorporated into the offense. That includes screen passes, something Clemson didn’t have much success defending last week in allowing nearly 400 yards to Furman.

Yet for all the success the Paladins had moving the ball through the air, Clemson still allowed just 12 points. The Tigers, who have yielded just 22 points in two games, have also been stingy in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown in four trips opposing offenses have made inside their 20-yard line.

And, as expected, trying to run the ball against the Tigers’ stout front seven has been a chore for opposing offenses (3.09 yards per carry). Tech rolled up 300 rushing yards last week against Stephen F. Austin, but against the lone Power Five opponent it’s played so far, Tech mustered just 8 yards on the ground against Missouri, which made the Bulldogs one-dimensional in a 28-point win.

If Missouri can do that, so can Clemson. Even if the defensive line is without some of its frontline players against Tech, the Tigers simply have more talent. Clemson does need to tighten things up in coverage, though. Advantage: Clemson

Clemson’s offense vs. Tech’s defense: D.J. Uiagalelei looks like a different quarterback so far this season, which is a good thing for the offense.

The Tigers still aren’t throwing for a ton of yards, but Clemson has flashed some big-play ability and, most importantly, efficiency through the air. Uiagalelei, fresh off the highest completion percentage of his career, ranks in the top 5 among ACC quarterbacks with a 67% completion rate – 12 percentage points higher than last season. He’s thrown for three touchdowns and one interception.

Clemson’s running game is still a work in progress (133 rushing yards per game), but Tech’s defense may be just what the doctor ordered to help get it on track. The Bulldogs, who rank 108th nationally in total defense, are allowing 233.5 yards per game on the ground. Only seven teams in the county are yielding more. Missouri averaged nearly 7 yards a pop against Tech.

Tyler Grubbs (16 tackles) is an all-conference caliber player for the Bulldogs at linebacker, but he’ll need a lot more help against a Clemson offense full of the kind of athletes Tech doesn’t see on a regular basis. On paper, it looks like a prime opportunity for Clemson to put it all together offensively if the Tigers can stay away from turnovers (three so far this season). Advantage: Clemson

Special teams: B.T. Potter (Clemson) and Jacob Barnes (Tech) have each made two field goals this season. Aidan Swanson (Clemson) and Austin McCready (Tech) are both averaging 40 yards per punt, though Swanson has two that have traveled at least 50 yards.

Clemson has shown the ability to change the momentum on special teams with a pair of blocked punts already, though the return game hasn’t shown much early on. Will Taylor is averaging just 5.3 yards per punt return and muffed a punt last week for one of Clemson’s two turnovers. Tech punt returner Smoke Harris is a speedster who already has a 43-yard return this season, and Solomon Lewis (31 yards per return) is also dangerous as a kick returner. Advantage: Draw

Bottom line: Louisiana Tech may be able to put up some more points simply with their mode of operation offensively. But unless Clemson gives the Bulldogs a lot of help along the way, this shouldn’t still be a game come the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Clemson 41, Tech 19

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!