Fast-rising Peach State wideout set to check out Clemson this weekend

A fast-rising Peach State wide receiver prospect is set to check out Clemson for the first time this weekend.

Since Sept. 1, Cass (Cartersville, Ga.) 2024 three-star WR Sacovie White has been receiving a lot of mail from Clemson. Speaking with The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Thursday night, White revealed that he now talks to Tyler Grisham all the time.

“He’s a great dude,” White said of Clemson’s wide receivers coach.

Grisham’s message has already resonated with the Georgia native.

“He said he’s gonna recruit me hard,” White recalled. “It’s mainly like, he said, ‘If we get you, we’re not gonna get another guy like you.’ That’s the type of team that they are. They just found out about me. I’ve been on their radar, but they just found out about me. They’re just trying to get so much information on me that they can and just build that bond.

“That coach-player bond that you can get that early and get that out of the way, that would be the best thing for us. Just to see what we could do together and if I was to decide to go there, what we could be, and to see if we could get to a national championship.”

While Grisham has broached the subject of a potential offer, White understands that he has to make his way to campus first.

“That’s the rule. They have to see you first to know what you’re really about,” he said. “That right there just lets me know — Clemson offers very little people — so, it’s just that if they do offer now or later, it really doesn’t matter to me. That’s just gonna be one of my teams that I really look forward to having a connection with.”

Once White got the green light from Grisham that he could attend this Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech, he didn’t think twice. He’ll also be in attendance for when Clemson plays host to N.C. State on Saturday, Oct. 1, so he can bring his whole family.

White will be accompanied by his mother and sister for the Tech game

“I’m very excited about that,” he said of Saturday’s game. “It’s just to see a night game. Night games are very, very inspiring — just seeing what the atmosphere feels like.”

What is White hoping to see when he visits Clemson Saturday?

“Just what they bring to the table and the coaching staff and what they can do for me and the love and the brotherhood there,” he said. “Just seeing the school and just being around people that my dad thinks will be great for me. They’re very religious down there and my family’s big on religion. They feel that it’s gonna be a good spot for me, just to check it out and see what it is like there. We’re just gonna go down there and see what it’s like.”