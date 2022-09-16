The lowdown on Louisiana Tech from a Tech beat writer

The Clemson Insider recently reached out to Ben Carlisle to get some insight on Louisiana Tech ahead of Clemson’s game against the Bulldogs. Carlisle covers Louisiana Tech football as the publisher of BleedTechBlue.com.

Carlisle hit on a number of topics during the following question-and-answer session, including what the Bulldogs’ offense looks like under first-year coach Sonny Cumbie, Tech’s quarterbacks, their defensive identity and more heading into Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium.

Note: This interview was edited for clarity

Is Tech’s offense a true Air Raid this early into Cumbie’s tenure? Or are they running a hybrid offense with Air-Raid principles mixed in?

It’s best described as a hybrid offense with plenty of Air-Raid principles. As Cumbie gets deeper into his tenure at Louisiana Tech, it’s anticipated that it will become more and more of a true Air Raid. The personnel just doesn’t fit a true Air Raid just yet.

I see where Tech has played multiple quarterbacks this season. What exactly is the quarterback situation there?

Matthew Downing started the season opener and had three first-half interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter of a 52-24 loss at Missouri. Parker McNeil entered and went 7 of 11 for 142 yards and two touchdowns, which earned him the start against Stephen F. Austin last week. He played OK and finished 11 of 23 for 197 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first career start for the sixth-year senior that transferred in from Texas Tech in the offseason. He’ll make his second straight start at Clemson this week.

Where do you think Tech could have some success against Clemson’s defense? And what concerns you about that particular matchup?

If Tech is going to have success, it’s going to be in the vertical passing game. McNeil’s strength is throwing the ball down the field. He’s not as accurate in the short and intermediate game. As far as concerns, it’s pretty easy for me. Can Tech’s offensive line hold up against the best defensive line in America? If not, it’s going to be a long night.

If you had to pick some, what are Tech’s strengths and weaknesses to this point?

Offensively, it’s tough to say. The passing game has shown flashes vertically, but there have also been four interceptions through two games. Tech ran for 299 yards against Stephen F. Austin last week, but that isn’t going to happen against one of the best defenses in the country. The skill guys are really good, so that’s probably the strength of the offense. Tre Harrris will play in the NFL one day at wide receiver, and Griffin Hebert is off to a strong start at tight end. Defensively, the secondary has been really good. I’m interested to see how Myles Brooks and Willie Roberts match up at cornerback against some of the Clemson receivers. Also, keep an eye on linebacker Tyler Grubbs. He’s undersized but has a nose for the football.

You just weighed in a little bit on some of the personnel, but what’s the skinny on Tech’s defense?

It’s a unit that wants to play an attacking style in the front seven that allows its corners to play a lot of man coverage on the back end. The front four got a lot of pressure against Stephen F. Austin last week, and the hope is that it will continue so that defensive coordinator Scott Power can continue to attack opposing offenses in multiple ways. Keeping Clemson’s run game from getting to the edges will be a key for Tech on Saturday night.

Who could be an X-factor for Tech in this game?

I’ll go with quarterback Parker McNeil. If Tech is going to be in the game, he’s going to have to play really well. I mentioned that Tech has some receivers like Tre Harris, Smoke Harris and Griffin Hebert that can make plays, but he can’t afford any turnovers.

So what does Tech have to do to make this a four-quarter game?

The Bulldogs can’t turn the football over and have to make Clemson at least respect the run game on offense. Defensively, the Bulldogs have to stop the run and force the Tigers to beat them through the air. It’s no secret that the game will present a mismatch of sorts in the trenches, so minimizing that will be huge if Louisiana Tech is going to have a chance to win late.

Photo credit: Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports