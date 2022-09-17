4-star LB Anderson loving life as a Clemson commit, will be in The Valley tonight

The Clemson Insider was on hand to see a four-star linebacker commit play on the second stop of this year’s Tour of Champions. Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson recorded 4.5 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a quarterback hit in his team’s 52-36 win over Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) as the Hawks improved to 4-0 on the season.

TCI had a chance to catch up with Anderson following his team’s 16-point win Friday night.

“It was a great win — definitely a great team win,” Anderson said postgame. “I know going into this game, we knew Cedar Grove would be really fast and physical and that we had to match their style of play and outdo them on it. I think we just came to play, out-physicaled them and wanted it more. We got the win. It was a great team win.”

Anderson, who was a significant factor in Friday’s contest, provided standout coverage against a talented Cedar Grove team. The Saints operated their offense knowing where Anderson was on the field at all times. While it might not have shown up in the box score, he made his presence known all night.

“It’s been great. It’s been really fun,” Anderson said when asked about the start of his senior season. “It’s good being a leader out there, making sure my teammates know we’re gonna always have a leader on their side. It’s been great.”

Prior to Anderson’s senior campaign, he verbally pledged to Dabo Swinney’s program. It’s fair to say that the standout Peach State linebacker is loving life as a Clemson commit.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s just a blessing from God to be able to go to Clemson. It’s been my dream school for a while now, so I’m very thankful.”

A lot of that has to do with the job that Wesley Goodwin did in recruiting him.

“I like him a lot, to be honest,” Anderson said of Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. “Obviously, I talked to Coach (Brent) Venables when he was there. When he left, from the day (Coach Goodwin) transitioned in, I started a relationship with him. He texted me as soon as he got the job. I appreciated that a lot. Then he took a shot offering me — I appreciate him for that. And then along with that, I text him every day, we talk a lot and keep in communication. I’m just very thankful for him.”

“He definitely made it feel like that was the school to be at,” Anderson added.

So, what was it that ultimately sold Anderson on Clemson?

“It was definitely the family environment and just the idea that people have your back behind just football, but also as a person,” he said. “They’re always gonna be there for you.”

Anderson will be back in The Valley for Clemson’s first night game of the season versus Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. He’s estimated that he’s been to at least four or five Clemson game days in the past, but Saturday’s contest will offer a different experience, with the new amenities that the Tigers have added to their home field in the past year.

Anderson will “for sure” be going to plenty of home games in Death Valley this season.

Before he officially heads off to Clemson in January as a mid-year enrollee, Anderson is hoping to soak up his last moments as a high schooler.

“I definitely just want to leave a legacy of being a good person and a good player on the field,” Anderson said. “And just to make sure that kids below me will hopefully grow up to be like me, make big plays and go to Clemson.”

