Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 13, Louisiana Tech 6

By September 17, 2022 10:07 pm

Fourth-ranked Clemson headed into halftime holding onto a 13-6 lead over Louisiana Tech.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s halftime photo gallery of the action in the first 30 minutes of tonight’s game at Death Valley: LINK.

