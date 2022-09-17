Clemson capitalizes on turnover with Shipley's second score vs. Louisiana Tech

It didn’t take Clemson long to capitalize on the second interception of the night by its defense.

Following Jeremiah Trotter’s pick of Parker McNeil on Louisiana Tech’s first possession of the second half, Will Shipley found the end zone for the second time in the game when he ran for a 32-yard touchdown on the first play of Clemson’s opening possession of the second half.

Shipley’s score gave the Tigers a 20-6 lead just 20 seconds into the third quarter.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!