Clemson without handful of defensive starters against Louisiana Tech

Clemson will be without a handful of defensive starters, but the Tigers’ defensive front could also be getting a boost against Louisiana Tech.

The team has announced which players will be unavailable for tonight’s game, and Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis and safety Andrew Mukuba will not play. Neither will backup cornerback Nate Wiggins.

But defensive end Xavier Thomas wasn’t listed among the unavailable players and could make his season debut against the Bulldogs. Thomas missed the first two games recovering from a foot injury he sustained during preseason camp.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week that Thomas and Davis were close to returning to game action. But with the Tigers’ ACC opener at Wake Forest looming next week, Swinney said he would hold Davis another week if he wasn’t at 100%.

As for Bresee, the Tigers’ star defensive tackle is back home with his family following the passing of his sister, Ella, earlier this week. Mukuba and Wiggins are out for undisclosed reasons.

Today’s game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on the ACC Network.