Spectacular catch sets up Clemson's first touchdown

A spectacular catch set up Clemson’s first touchdown of tonight’s game against Louisiana Tech at Death Valley.

Joseph Ngata layed out and fully extended to make a highlight-reel, diving grab at Louisiana Tech’s 5-yard line.

Two plays later, Will Shipley powered the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead over the Bulldogs with 6:24 left in the first quarter.

Shipley’s fifth rushing touchdown over the first three games this season capped the six-play, 79-yard scoring drive. It marks Shipley’s sixth consecutive game with a touchdown.

You can see Ngata’s outstanding catch below:

