TCI Game Day: Louisiana Tech at Clemson

Clemson, SC — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to take down Louisiana Tech and improve to 3-0 on the season.

Clemson hopes for win No. 36 in a row in the Valley and to continue the march to the College Football Playoff.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 8:00 PM



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselback, Kelsey Riggs

2021 Record: Clemson 2-0, La. Tech 1-1

ACC Record: Clemson 1-0

Series History: Clemson leads the series 1-0

Last Meeting: Clemson won 51-0 on September 30, 2006

CLEMSON FACES LOUISIANA TECH IN PRIME TIME ON SATURDAY

For the first time this season, the Clemson Tigers will play on a normal cadence this week when the team hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Clemson opened the season with a long lead-up to its Monday night opener against Georgia Tech before facing Furman on a five-day turnaround last week.

“There’s a reason why you don’t see many people play on Monday night on the road and then play again on Saturday,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’m thankful we can have a normal week. This will be our first normal

week of the year. We haven’t had a normal week yet, so I’m excited about that.”

Saturday’s game will be Clemson’s second of the season in prime time but its first night game at Death Valley in 2022. Clemson is 41-7 at night since 2015 and 22-4 in night games since 2018. Under newly installed LED lights as part of recent renovations to Memorial Stadium, Clemson will attempt to win its 18th consecutive night game in Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season.

Clemson is coming off a 35-12 win against Furman in Death Valley in the Tigers’ home opener. It marked the 35th consecutive game in which the Tigers have walked out of Memorial Stadium victorious, tying the 2006-11

Boise State Broncos for the 14th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Clemson’s streak is only the 15th home winning streak of 35 games or more in FBS history and is two games shy of the ACC record (Florida State, 37 from 1992-2001).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson (eight) attempting to extend the Power Five’s longest active winning streak.

– Clemson attempting to post the 14th winning streak of nine games or more in program history.

– Clemson attempting to win its 36th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest

active home winning streak). No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

– Clemson (35) attempting to pass 2006-11 Boise State (35) for sole possession of the 14th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. It would pull Clemson within one game of the ACC record (Florida State, 37 from 1992-2001).

– Clemson attempting to improve to 23-4 in night games since the start of the 2018 season. A win would move Clemson to 42-7 at night since 2015.

– Clemson attempting to win its 18th consecutive night game in Death Valley, a streak that dates back to the middle of the 2013 season.

– Clemson attempting to add to its national-best 54-1 record at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).

HISTORY VS. NEW COACHES

Saturday’s game will be the first of three games this season in which Clemson is scheduled to face an opposing head coach for the first time. This year, the Tigers will face Louisiana Tech’s Sonny Cumbie, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Miami’s Mario Cristobal for the first time. Since 2011, Clemson is 40-4 when facing an opposing head coach for the first time.

NIGHT MOVES

Clemson’s 8 p.m. ET kickoff against Louisiana Tech will represent Clemson’s second night game of the 2022 season. Clemson was 4-1 in night games in 2021 and won its 2022 night debut in the season opener at Georgia Tech.

The contest will be Clemson’s 49th night game since the start of the 2015 season. In that time, Clemson is 41-7 in night games, including a 22-4 mark since the start of the 2018 season. Clemson has won its last 17 night games in Death Valley, a streak that dates back to the middle of the 2013 season.

WITH THE WIN…

– Clemson earned its eighth straight victory, dating to last season, the longest active winning streak in the Power Five.

– Clemson won its 19th straight home debut. The win extended Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its 17 from 1944-60.

– Clemson improved to 97-17-8 in home openers.

– Clemson won its 35th consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history.

– Clemson’s 35-game home winning streak is the nation’s longest home winning streak. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

– Clemson (35) tied the 2006-11 Boise State Broncos for the 14th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Clemson’s streak is only the 15th home winning streak of 35 games or more in FBS history and pulls Clemson

within two games of the ACC record (Florida State, 37 from 1992-2001).

– Clemson is now a national-best 54-1 at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).

TCI Predictions

Robert: Clemson 45, La. Tech 10

Davis: Clemson 41, La. Tech 19

Sam: Clemson 38, La. Tech 17

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!