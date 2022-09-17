TCI Preview and Predictions: Clemson-Louisiana Tech

The Tigers look to win No. 36 in a row in Death Valley when Louisiana Tech visits Saturday night.
Robert, Davis and Sam preview the game and give this week’s predictions.
The Clemson football team will be playing with a heavy heart tonight against Louisiana Tech as redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee’s 15-year-old sister, Ella, passed away earlier this week (…)
The Clemson Insider was on hand to see a four-star linebacker commit play on the second stop of this year’s Tour of Champions. Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson recorded 4.5 tackles, two (…)
Clemson, SC — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to take down Louisiana Tech and improve to 3-0 on the season. Clemson hopes for win No. 36 in a row in the Valley and to continue the march (…)
Consider Clemson on high alert this week. Not because the Tigers have had any close calls – Clemson’s average margin of victory through two games is nearly four touchdowns – but they’re once again a (…)
HOSCHTON, Ga. — One of Clemson’s four-star linebacker commits shined in a big-time win Friday night. Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson accounted for 4.5 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a QB hit, along with (…)
This past weekend, Clemson played host to a wide receiver target that’s emerged as a priority for Tyler Grisham and staff, ever since he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. Red Bank (N.J.) (…)
Clemson on Saturday will look to stay unbeaten heading into ACC play when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium. What will it take for the Tigers to do that? Here are three keys: Keep everything (…)
Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins spoke to the media on Monday to discuss his thoughts on last weekend’s game, his relationship with fellow quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and the perceived growth of him (…)
Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech. McFadden reflected on the improvement of the offensive line from Week One to Week Two. Although (…)
Clemson will return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. Clemson’s defense vs. Tech’s offense: (…)