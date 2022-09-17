TCI Preview and Predictions: Clemson-Louisiana Tech

TCI Preview and Predictions: Clemson-Louisiana Tech

Football

TCI Preview and Predictions: Clemson-Louisiana Tech

By September 17, 2022 10:32 am

By |

The Tigers look to win No. 36 in a row in Death Valley when Louisiana Tech visits Saturday night.

Robert, Davis and Sam preview the game and give this week’s predictions.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson, SC — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to take down Louisiana Tech and improve to 3-0 on the season. Clemson hopes for win No. 36 in a row in the Valley and to continue the march (…)

21hr

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins spoke to the media on Monday to discuss his thoughts on last weekend’s game, his relationship with fellow quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and the perceived growth of him (…)

22hr

Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech. McFadden reflected on the improvement of the offensive line from Week One to Week Two. Although (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home